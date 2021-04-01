Left Menu

Four killed, two injured in shooting in US state of California

At least four people were killed and two others, including the suspected shooter, were injured in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California.

ANI | California | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least four people were killed and two others, including the suspected shooter, were injured in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California. The police said that at 5:30 pm (local time) on Wednesday, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave, The Hill reported.

Earlier, the police had reported several deaths and injuries. "Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer-involved shooting occurred. The situation has been stabilised and there is no threat to the public," the Orange Police Department said.

More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

