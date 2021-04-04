Two rockets land in Iraqi Saladin Province near air base hosting US troops

Baghdad [Iraq], April 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Two rockets have fallen down in the Iraqi governorate of Saladin near Balad airbase, where US troops are deployed, a source in Iraqi security forces told Sputnik on Sunday. "Two rockets fell near the outer wall of the base without causing any human casualties," the source said.

According to an official statement from the Iraqi security forces, the rockets were launched from the Dojama region in the eastern governorate of Diyala. In late February, Fox News broadcaster reported, citing its sources, that the US warned its military personnel in Iraq of heightened danger after a strike in Syria. Private military contractors reportedly introduced a special regime for their personnel in Iraq. For instance, all circulation is restricted at Balad base during the night. (ANI/Sputnik)

