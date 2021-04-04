Taliban Key commander among 4 terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Five terrorists including a Taliban key commander killed in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province on Sunday. The clash occurred after a group of Taliban terrorists attacked security checkpoints in Bandkasha village of Eshkamish district today, reported Xinhua.

Six people including a police constable and five insurgents including Taliban key commander Mullah Abdullah Nasiri, alias Abu Abida were killed in the attack, according to a police spokesman, Abdul Khalil Asir. Five more terrorists and two security personnel have been injured, he added.

Advertisement

No terrorist group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)