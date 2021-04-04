Taliban Key commander among 4 terrorists killed in Afghanistan
ANI | Taluqan | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:28 IST
Five terrorists including a Taliban key commander killed in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province on Sunday. The clash occurred after a group of Taliban terrorists attacked security checkpoints in Bandkasha village of Eshkamish district today, reported Xinhua.
Six people including a police constable and five insurgents including Taliban key commander Mullah Abdullah Nasiri, alias Abu Abida were killed in the attack, according to a police spokesman, Abdul Khalil Asir. Five more terrorists and two security personnel have been injured, he added.
No terrorist group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)
