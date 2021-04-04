Afghan airstrikes kill over 80 terrorists in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Nearly 82 terrorists have been killed in airstrikes in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province on Sunday. "Besides the killing of 82 armed insurgents including the Taliban's key commander Sarhadi, two tanks and several vehicles of the insurgents have also been destroyed, reported Xinhua, quoting police spokesman, Jamal Barakzai.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Aman, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said in a tweet that the air force launched airstrikes on the Taliban at around 1:52 am in the Arghandab district of Kandahar province, Khaama Press reported. "Their hideouts and strongholds were targeted when they were preparing to conduct the operation," Aman also added in his tweet.

Advertisement

Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of Kandahar province have yet to make comment on the airstrikes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)