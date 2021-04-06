Left Menu

NAB chairman harassment scandal sparks chaotic debate in Pakistan's National Assembly

The National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday saw a turmoil-filled session between the government and the opposition on a video scandal involving National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman who allegedly harassed a woman and the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) who dropped her complaint, declaring it 'beyond jurisdiction'.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:52 IST
NAB chairman harassment scandal sparks chaotic debate in Pakistan's National Assembly
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday saw a turmoil-filled session between the government and the opposition on a video scandal involving National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman who allegedly harassed a woman and the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) who dropped her complaint, declaring it 'beyond jurisdiction'. According to the Express Tribune, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) demanded that the NAB video scandal should be handed to a standing committee while the treasury benches said that the move was a tactic to pressurise the bureau and its chairman.

Woman lawmakers gathered around NA Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's desk and pointed out quorum after they were ignored. During the question hour of the assembly, PPP's Abdul Qadir Patel said that a woman named Tayyaba Khatun had filed a harassment petition against the NAB chairman on the citizen portal but she was told that the complaint was sent to the Ministry of Human Rights.

Mentioning that the NAB chairman was claiming to be 'blackmailed' through scandal, Patel said that "NAB does not come under anyone's jurisdiction". In May 2019, the audio and video clips relating to the alleged conduct of the NAB chairman with regard to the woman facing investigation by NAB authorities had taken politico-media by storm, reported The Express Tribune.

The House was informed on Monday that a complaint on May 10, 2019 was submitted by a citizen wherein she alleged that "chairman NAB is harassing me-n [and] my family. He is making fake cases against me n my husband just because I didn't make any relation wid [with] him. NAB is threatening me. I am a law student. How he disrespect a woman like this. He is a morally ill person. I have all vdos [videos] and audio recordings against him; I am attaching some screenshots of vdos". The complainant was later informed that her complaint "does not qualify to be processed through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP)".

Meanwhile, PPP's Shahida Rehmani said that a parliamentary committee should be formed or it should be sent to the Human Rights Committee for investigation. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan defended the portal and alleged that the opposition wanted to use the National Assembly to pressurise the NAB chairman for which he did not want to send the matter to a committee.

The Express Tribune reported that the speaker showed less interest in the opposition parties' demand and after the prayer break, the government failed to complete the quorum again, leading Qaiser to postpone the session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

Google research manager Samy Bengio is resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.Though at...

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela suspended for one game, to miss Arsenal trip

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, who is being investigated by UEFA and Police Scotland over alleged racial abuse, has been provisionally suspended for one game ahead of a hearing, Europes soccer governing body said on Tuesday.Rangers m...

Farmers gherao BJP MP in Haryana, smash car windscreen

Protesting farmers on Tuesday blocked a BJP MPs car, smashing its windscreen as he tried to leave a party workers home, police said.Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini said police had a tough time getting him away from the protesters at Shahba...

PM Trudeau says Canada is facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Canadas hospitalizations are surging and its intensive care beds are filling up, as COVID-19 variants and a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.Around the world, countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021