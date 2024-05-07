Congress to Enact Sarna Religious Code if Voted to Power in Jharkhand, Pledges Rahul Gandhi
PTI | Gumla | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:31 IST
Will fulfil demand of tribals for Sarna religious code if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.
