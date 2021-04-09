One dead among 6 shot in Texas

A gunman shot six people, killing one, at a local business in Bryan, Texas, Bryan Police Department Chief Eric Buske said in a press conference. "Four people have transported to St. Joe hospital in critical condition with gunshot injuries...one person was deceased at the scene," Buske said on Thursday, as quoted by Sputnik.

The police chief said they may have the suspect in custody, noting that it appears he was an employee at the business. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

