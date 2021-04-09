Left Menu

China resists disclosing details of loans to developing countries as G-20 demands debt transparency

Despite pressure from the Group of 20 major economies, Beijing has been resisting to disclose the details on its lending to developing nations as low-income countries have been struggling with their vaccination campaigns.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:31 IST
China resists disclosing details of loans to developing countries as G-20 demands debt transparency
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite pressure from the Group of 20 major economies, Beijing has been resisting to disclose the details on its lending to developing nations as low-income countries have been struggling with their vaccination campaigns. According to Nikkei Asia, the virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bankers addressed ways of providing financial support, covering such topics as potentially extending a suspension of bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021.

"China has proven less cooperative than other G-20 members expected,"Nikkei Asia reported. Beijing has been extremely reluctant to disclose the necessary data on its lending to developing nations, asserting, for example, that the 100% state-owned China Development Bank is a "commercial creditor" that cannot be forced to participate in the debt relief program.

Last week, a study of a cache of such contracts showed that the terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritize repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors. The report stated that 30 per cent of Chinese contracts in our sample (representing 55 percent of loan commitment amounts) require the sovereign borrower to maintain a special bank account--usually with a bank "acceptable to the lender"--that effectively serves as security for debt repayment. Banks typically have the legal and practical ability to offset account holders' debts against account balances.

In yet another example of China's debt-trap diplomacy, Kenya has been roped in a deal with a six-month debt repayment holiday worth USD 245 million, earlier this month. The deal was struck a week after the Paris club of creditors, an informal group of creditors offered the same debt-service suspension worth USD 300 million until the end of June 2021.

The African nation has been struggling to meet the repayments, as some of the projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway - built as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, are not generating enough income to pay for themselves, South China Morning Post reported. China's foreign ministry said this month that Beijing had signed payment suspension agreements with 12 African countries and provided waivers on mature interest-free loans for 15 African countries, SCMP reported. Meanwhile, China is Kenya's largest individual lender having advanced about USD 6.7 billion worth of finance to build roads, railways, ports and other infrastructure as of the end of September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

3 cops suspended over incident of firing at BJP leader in UP's Shamli

Three policemen were suspended on Friday in connection with an incident of firing at a BJP leader in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.Head Constable of the Special Operations Group Vikas Kumar, constables Ankush Kumar and ...

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.The po...

Germany needs nationwide measures to break COVID wave - health minister

German needs to implement nationwide measures to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible, its health minister said on Friday. We need a lockdown, Jens Spahn told journalists in a news conference, adding that ...

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman.

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated election conduct code Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purba Bardhaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021