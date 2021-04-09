Left Menu

Third wave of COVID-19 claims 105 more lives in Pakistan, death tally rises to 15,229 in 24 hours

Lethal third wave of coronavirus killed 105 more in Pakistan in last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 15,229.

09-04-2021
Third wave of COVID-19 claims 105 more lives in Pakistan, death tally rises to 15,229 in 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Lethal third wave of coronavirus killed 105 more in Pakistan in last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 15,229. Citing National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) official data, Geo News reported that about 5,312 new cases emerged in the country with the total tally now recorded at 710,829 as of today.

With a positivity rate of 9.6 per cent, the number of active cases stands at 69,811. In addition, country-wide recoveries have risen to 625,789. Meanwhile, according to the official data, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 267,970 while 4,521 people have died in the province so far.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 243,295 and 6,851 people have died due to the virus, while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 20,097 and the death toll is 19,295, reported Geo News. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients have been recorded at 96,128 with 2,553 deaths while in Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,064 cases have been reported while 103 people have lost their lives to the virus.

According to the portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 62,775 and 588 patients have died from the virus so far, reported Geo News. (ANI)

