Left Menu

Iranians express scepticism about Beijing-Tehran strategic agreement

Even though Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), many Iranians remain sceptical about the deal on various points such as losing natural resources and the creation of a Chinese military base in Iran.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:23 IST
Iranians express scepticism about Beijing-Tehran strategic agreement
Some people claim Iran will abandon its Kish Island and natural resources to Beijing. Image Credit: ANI

Even though Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), many Iranians remain sceptical about the deal on various points such as losing natural resources and the creation of a Chinese military base in Iran. Although the contents of the agreement were not reported to the public, some people claim Iran will abandon its Kish Island and natural resources to Beijing and that China will establish a military base in Iran under the agreement, The Express Tribune reported citing Anadolu Agency.

"I'm not fully aware of the content of the deal. Every Iranian has the right to information on this subject. Why would a Chinese person want to come and live in a part of our country?" said Samire Guderzi, an Iranian citizen. She further questioned why the Iranian government is listening to the words of the Chinese instead of its own people, the Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, when asked if he trusts cooperation with China, another Iranian youth replied: "No." "If we look at China's agreement with Cambodia that was published on social media, it can be said that good developments aren't behind this deal. Our people see that their choices and objections have no effect. State officials are taking the steps they want," he said, while also questioning why the public was not informed of the deal.

Another woman opined that the agreement with China would not be in the best of interests, the Express Tribune reported citing Anadolu Agency. Iranian judiciary employee Muhsin Ibrahimi, while noting that contact with the world, the details of the final agreement should be revealed.

China and Iran had signed the agreement worth USD 400 billion, as per an Express Tribune report. As per reports, China will invest billions in different Iranian sectors, including gas and oil, while Tehran is due to ensure regular energy supplies to Beijing for 25 years at a discounted rate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL49 BIZ-VACCINE-JOHNSON In talks with Indian govt for clinical trial of single shot vaccine Johnson Johnson New Delhi Global healthcare major Johnson Johnson is in discussions with th...

Prince Philip will not have a state funeral or lie in state

Britains Prince Philip will not have a state funeral nor lie in state for the public to pay their respects ahead of the funeral, the College of Arms said, with arrangements revised to meet COVID restrictions.The funeral will not be a State ...

J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots, AstraZeneca probe grows

Europes drug regulator said it is reviewing reports of rare blood clots in four people who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and has expanded its probe into AstraZenecas shot to include reports of a bleeding condition.Of the four ...

Maha: Two leopards found dead in forests of Chandrapur

Two leopards were found dead in different forest ranges of Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Friday, an official said.A patrolling team of the forest department recovered the carcass of a leopardess in compartment no 880 under Durgapur ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021