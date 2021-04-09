Iranians express scepticism about Beijing-Tehran strategic agreement

Even though Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), many Iranians remain sceptical about the deal on various points such as losing natural resources and the creation of a Chinese military base in Iran. Although the contents of the agreement were not reported to the public, some people claim Iran will abandon its Kish Island and natural resources to Beijing and that China will establish a military base in Iran under the agreement, The Express Tribune reported citing Anadolu Agency.

"I'm not fully aware of the content of the deal. Every Iranian has the right to information on this subject. Why would a Chinese person want to come and live in a part of our country?" said Samire Guderzi, an Iranian citizen. She further questioned why the Iranian government is listening to the words of the Chinese instead of its own people, the Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, when asked if he trusts cooperation with China, another Iranian youth replied: "No." "If we look at China's agreement with Cambodia that was published on social media, it can be said that good developments aren't behind this deal. Our people see that their choices and objections have no effect. State officials are taking the steps they want," he said, while also questioning why the public was not informed of the deal.

Another woman opined that the agreement with China would not be in the best of interests, the Express Tribune reported citing Anadolu Agency. Iranian judiciary employee Muhsin Ibrahimi, while noting that contact with the world, the details of the final agreement should be revealed.

China and Iran had signed the agreement worth USD 400 billion, as per an Express Tribune report. As per reports, China will invest billions in different Iranian sectors, including gas and oil, while Tehran is due to ensure regular energy supplies to Beijing for 25 years at a discounted rate. (ANI)

