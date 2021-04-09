Left Menu

Nepal foreign minister discusses vaccine supply with Jaishankar

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:25 IST
Nepal foreign minister discusses vaccine supply with Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali . Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali held a telephone conversation with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday and discussed cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nepal Ministry said that both the leaders exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including the supply of vaccines.

"Nepal-India continue cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. FM @PradeepgyawaliK held a tele-conversation with EAM of India @DrSJaishankar this afternoon. They exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including the supply of vaccines," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal. This comes as Nepal Friday reported 288 new COVID-19 cases. The nationwide coronavirus count has reached 279,388.

Nepal administered India-made COVISHIELD Vaccine developed and produced by Serum Institute of India in the first phase. The Himalayan Nation earlier this year received one million doses of COVISHIELD Vaccine from India in grant assistance and procured another two million from the same company out of which one million is yet to be delivered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

