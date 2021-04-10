Left Menu

Myanmar military deploys Chinese drones to monitor protesters: Report

Myanmar's military has deployed Chinese drones to support its operations against the protestors in the country, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:32 IST
Representataive image. Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's military has deployed Chinese drones to support its operations against the protestors in the country, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. A report by British military intelligence publication Jane's International Defence Review, cited by SCMP, has showed images of low-flying drones in March over Mandalay, where protests erupted following the military coup.

Myanmar's military carried out a coup on February 1, arresting top officials over alleged electoral fraud and declared a one-year state of emergency. According to the British military intelligence, the drones which are being used by the Myanmar military include CH-3A drone, developed by Chinese state-owned defence contractor China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

According to the report, Military drones such as the CH-3A are used to collect aerial surveillance images and data to support the military's planning and decision-making, and conduct counter-insurgency operation. "It is therefore likely that the UAVs seen operating over Mandalay were used to observe ground activity, enabling the Tatmadaw to visually monitor the situation in real time to identify specific threats and direct security forces as required," the report said, as quoted by SCMP.

The report also stated that drones could also be an emerging psychological warfare tactic designed to intimidate the population. According to University of Pennsylvania and Texas A&M University research paper, China is fast becoming a top global arms supplier, with drones leading its foray into at least 18 countries between 2011 and 2018.

The military takeover triggered mass protests, leading to violent clashes with the military and repression against peaceful demonstrators. According to the United Nations, nearly 600 people have been killed and thousands have been detained. (ANI)

