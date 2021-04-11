Over 80 killed in Myanmar's Bago as security forces use heavy weapons against protestors: Report

Over 80 people were killed in Myanmar's central town of Bago on Friday as military and police forces continue their crackdown against protestors using heavy weapons, NHK reported citing a human rights group. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group and Myanmar Now news outlet said on Saturday that 82 people were killed on Friday during the protest against the February 1 military coup in the country.

Military and police forces began attacks on the protestors early Friday morning, using guns, bombs, and other heavy weapons, causing many casualties. The human rights group says that as of Saturday, 701 people have died since the military coup.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, the UN office in Myanmar criticised the military repression in Bago, demanding that the security forces stop the violence immediately and allow the wounded to receive treatment. On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election.

Protests broke out in Myanmar against the coup. People hit the streets in various streets, demanding the restoration of civilian government. In response, the security forces have used rubber bullets and live rounds to break up rallies and detained thousands of activists.

International powers have voiced anger and dismay at the junta's brutal approach and imposed sanctions on key officials. (ANI)

