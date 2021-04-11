Left Menu

Festival to mark arrival of Nepali New year kicks off in Kathmandu amid COVID-19 spike

Despite the rising cases of COVID-19 in Nepal, the Taumadhi square of Bhaktapur city on Saturday was packed with revellers and devotees who came here to participate in the annual event Biska Jatra (fair), which signals the arrival of Nepali New Year.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-04-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 15:29 IST
Festival to mark arrival of Nepali New year kicks off in Kathmandu amid COVID-19 spike
According to legends, this celebration is the "festival after the death of the serpent".. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the rising cases of COVID-19 in Nepal, the Taumadhi square of Bhaktapur city on Saturday was packed with revellers and devotees who came here to participate in the annual event Biska Jatra (fair), which signals the arrival of Nepali New Year. Biska Jatra - one of the popular festivals of Kathmandu Valley is celebrated at the start of the new year on the Bikram Sambat calendar. It starts with the ascension of Lord Bhairab onto a chariot built in front of Nyatapola Temple, the tallest temple in Nepal.

The three-storey chariot made of wood in the pagoda style is pushed and pulled around the settlements with the statues of Bhairavnath and Betal as a part of this festival. This festival which has cultural and historical importance is celebrated for nine days and eight nights. Biska Jatra is the only festival that does not follow the lunar-based Nepali calendar. It commences after a special tantric ritual is performed in the Bhairab Temple in Taumadhi Tole in Bhaktapur.

"On the first day, Lord Bhairab (Bhaila Kha:) is ascended on a chariot and is toured around the city. It is pulled by two groups one on the upper side of Nyatapola Temple and the other on the lower side, the tug of war continues for hours and days. It finally is rested in front of the temple near the Nyatapola and is worshipped by all," Laxman Nhuche, a denizen of Bhaktapur told ANI. According to legends, this celebration is the "festival after the death of the serpent".

On the eve of Nepali New Year, a huge linga (a pole) is erected and two long pieces of cloth hanged upon it to represent the dead snakes. The next day the pole is pulled down and Nepali New Year officially commences. Initially banned by local authorities in wake of rising COVID-19 cases, an interim order from the Supreme Court to allow the celebration brought in hundreds of people into the ancient square.

The country, which has a population of 2.86 crores, has so far reported 279,725 coronavirus cases. As many as 337 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Go with a winning mentality, be meticulous: Former India skipper Bruno to FC Goa

FC Goa need to go in with a winning mentality and adopt a meticulous approach as it makes its debut in the AFC Champions League Group Stage to be held for the first time in India, said former India captain Bruno Coutinho.ISL champions FC Go...

New book asks why world ignores repression by Rwandan leader

The new book Do Not Disturb by British author Michela Wrong questions why some in the international community continue to praise Rwandan President Paul Kagame despite repression in his central African country where he could rule until 203...

Cooch Behar firing: Gloom descends on Bengal village as bodies taken for burial

A pall of gloom prevailed at Jorepatki village on Sunday as the bodies of four persons, who died when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, were taken for burial by the bereaved families.Wreaths were la...

Hospitals to get 80% of oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Eighty per cent of the total oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh will be supplied for medical purposes to hospitals in the state in view of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, a government official said on Sunday.The state health department on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021