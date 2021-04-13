Left Menu

Indian Embassy celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with Kathmandu University to mark India@75

Indian Embassy in Nepal on Monday celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti in association with Kathmandu University and organised a discussion on the relevance of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar as part of ongoing 'India@75' to mark 75 years of India's independence.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:40 IST
First Secretary (FS) at the Embassy of India Naveen Kumar inaugurating Ambedkar Jayanti in Kathmandu (Photo Credit - Embassy of India, Nepal). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Embassy in Nepal on Monday celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti in association with Kathmandu University and organised a discussion on the relevance of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar as part of ongoing 'India@75' to mark 75 years of India's independence. In a press statement by Embassy of India, it was informed that the event was attended by Dr Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor, Dr Rishikesh Wagle, Dean, School of Law, Dr Uddhab Pyakurel, Professor from Kathmandu University and Naveen Kumar, First Secretary (FS) and Dr Kedar Nath Sharma from Embassy of India. The event was also attended by the students from Kathmandu University.

Dr Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor, in his remarks emphasised on the role of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar as maker of modern India and his contribution towards social upliftment of the marginalised sections of society, said the release. In his welcome remarks, Naveen Kumar encouraged the students to follow the ideals of 'Baba Saheb'. Dr Rishikesh Wagle emphasised upon the role of Constitution of India in political and socio-economic transformation and integration of India with particular mention of the role of Dr Ambedkar, read the release.

Dr Kedar Nath Sharma, Director (SVCC) and Prof Dr Sagar Raj Sharma, Dean, School of Arts also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the role of Dr Ambedkar in transforming Indian society. A documentary movie on Baba Saheb Ambedkar titled 'Mook Nayak' was also screened on the occasion, stated the official release. (ANI)

