India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to over 80 countries despite many constraints: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue

India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to over 80 countries despite "many constraints" and will continue to share its expertise, experience and resources with the entire humanity in the fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to over 80 countries despite many constraints and will continue to share its expertise, experience and resources with the entire humanity in the fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue 2021, he said India has tried to protect its citizens from the pandemic while trying to support the pandemic response efforts of others.

"During this pandemic, in our own humble way, within our own limited resources, we in India have tried to walk the talk. We have tried to protect our own 1.3 billion citizens from the pandemic At the same time, we have also tried to support pandemic response efforts of others," he said. "We understand fully, that mankind will not defeat the pandemic unless all of us, everywhere, regardless of the colour of our passports, come out of it. That is why, this year, despite many constraints, we have supplied vaccines to over 80 countries," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said the world today is underprepared to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. "This edition of Raisina Dialogue is taking place at a watershed moment in human history. A global pandemic has been ravaging the world for over a year. The last such global pandemic was a century ago," he said.

"Although, humanity has faced many infectious diseases since then. The world today is underprepared to handle the COVID pandemic. Our scientist, researchers and industry have answered some questions. Many solutions have emerged and many more are yet to come," he added. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

