Maldivian FM Abdulla Shahid on two-day visit to India from tomorrow
Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid will visit India on a two-day trip starting 15 April to discusss on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest between the two countries.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:49 IST
Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid will visit India on a two-day trip starting 15 April to discusss on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest between the two countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Shahid will participate in the Raisina Dialogue in virtual mode in sessions on "Financing for Sun" and "Global public health after the Pandemic".
During his visit to New Delhi, he will meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 16. They both will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a central and special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region.
Shahid's visit is expected to lend further momentum to the close bilateral cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)
