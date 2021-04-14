Left Menu

Indo-French partnership for protecting the planet is essential: France FM Drian

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said Indo-French partnership is essential for protecting the planet as it is important for global commons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:22 IST
Indo-French partnership for protecting the planet is essential: France FM Drian
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey

"On every continent, the effects of environmental upheavals can already be felt, and they call for a rapid, massive and collective response. And, the fight against climate change is definitely the battle of the century. That's why the Indo-French partnership for protecting the planet is essential in my opinion. I just had a discussion with my counterpart in India. This partnership is very important for our global commons, for new generations and simply said, for our future," Drian said at Panel discussion on raising climate ambitions in view of COP26. He also highlighted that India and France can assume leadership role in the run up to the COP26.

"The year 2021 is a very decisive year for our planet, with three COPs, particularly the COP 26. The year 2021 is also our Indo-French Year for the Environment. And therefore, there is a very big window of opportunity that we must seize together. We have both decided that it was very important that India and France can assume leadership role in the run up to the COP26," French Foreign minister added. However, he also warned that the objective of the Paris Agreement was to limit global warming to 2°C or even 1.5°C by the end of this period compared to pre-industrial levels and, "If we do not succeed in doing so, the consequences will be disastrous."

Emphasising on the relations between the two countries he said, "India and France have a pioneering role to play. Since the Paris Agreement, our two countries have always been spearheads on climate change and have established very close cooperation in this area." Drian lauded India's performance in climate change and said, "Minister Javadekar rightly told me that India is ahead of schedule in achieving the climate objectives it set for itself following COP21. India is improving its energy efficiency and developing renewable energy at a remarkable speed."

"India is the French Development Agency's top partner in the world. This underlines the strength of the cooperation that unites our two countries," the French minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

