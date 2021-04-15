Left Menu

Number of people injured by train derailment in Egypt rises to 15

The number of people, who have been injured as a result of a passenger train's derailment in the northern Egyptian province of Sharqia, has risen to 15, the national Ministry of Health said.

ANI | Cario | Updated: 15-04-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 08:46 IST
Number of people injured by train derailment in Egypt rises to 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cario [Egypt], April 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have been injured as a result of a passenger train's derailment in the northern Egyptian province of Sharqia, has risen to 15, the national Ministry of Health said. On late Wednesday, the Youm7 newspaper reported that the passenger train, which was heading from the city of Zagazig for Cairo, had derailed near the city of Minya al-Qamh. The newspaper reported about 10 people injured in the incident.

"The train accident in Sharqia left 15 people injured. No people have died," the ministry said in a statement. Causes of the incident remain unknown.

Last month, two trains collided in Egypt's southern Sohag province, leaving 19 people dead and 185 more injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

