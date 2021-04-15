Left Menu

Cancelling Tokyo Olympics 'an option' says Japan's ruling party official

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai said on Thursday that cancelling this summer's Tokyo Olympics may be an option if the spread of coronavirus infections forces organisers to think it would be difficult to hold the event.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:48 IST
Cancelling Tokyo Olympics 'an option' says Japan's ruling party official
Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held from July 23-August 8 this year (Image: #Tokyo2020's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai said on Thursday that canceling this summer's Tokyo Olympics may be an option if the spread of coronavirus infections forces organizers to think it would be difficult to hold the event. Nikai, the No. 2 leaders of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's ruling party, remarked while recording a TV program yet to be aired, as reported by Kyodo News.

"If it turns out that [holding the Olympics] is practically impossible, we will have nothing but to give up the idea," Nikai said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency. The Olympic Games in Tokyo, initially to be held in 2020, were postponed to July-August 2021 over the pandemic. The Japanese authorities announced a number of measures to limit the number of foreigners that will arrive in the country to visit the games, as reported by Sputnik.

Japan has confirmed more than 516,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 9,400 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 138.03 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.97 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US must address visa barriers to grow trade in education services with India: USISPF

The bilateral trade in education services between India and the US could record exponential growth if Washington removes barriers like visa and entry restrictions on the free flow of students, according to a top American business advocacy g...

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Thursday on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, and during more shooting in a nearby area one man was killed and several were wounded, media reported.Opponents of a Feb....

Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, borders closed for traffic movement

Amid the ongoing farmers protest and rise in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Traffic Police informed that Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement.The following borders are closed for traffic move...

Brad Pitt exits medical centre in wheelchair post-dentist visit

American actor Brad Pitt was photographed exiting a Beverly Hills medical centre in a wheelchair Wednesday local time, following a reported dental appointment. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old star was spotted riding a wheelchair alon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021