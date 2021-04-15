Left Menu

PM Modi focuses on COVID related engagements, meetings with visiting foreign ministers on temporary hold

Spiralling COVID-19 cases in India have impacted pre-scheduled appointments of visiting foreign dignitaries to the country with Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: 15-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:32 IST
Spiralling COVID-19 cases in India have impacted pre-scheduled appointments of visiting foreign dignitaries to the country with Prime minister Narendra Modi.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, who are currently visiting India, were scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi. However, the meeting could not take place. Sources stated that meetings with foreign dignitaries have been put on hold for some days as Prime Minister Modi is constantly keeping a close track of rising COVID-19 cases and holding back to back review meetings on the coronavirus situation in the country.

The Prime Minister recently held meetings with Governors on the issue. He also convened a meeting with Union Education Minister and top officials related to CBSE Board examinations.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Modi is also meeting various expert panels to discuss the situation. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also curtailed his to India visit due to the COVID situation here.

"We've been in close contact with the Indian government about the PM's upcoming visit in light of the COVID situation in India," Johnson's spokesperson told Reuters. "As a result of these discussions, the Prime Minister has made the decision to reduce the length of the visit." According to the original plan, the British Prime Minister was also supposed to visit Chennai. However, now Johnson will meet PM Modi and top business leaders in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to officially announce the visit and schedule of Johnson's visit. (ANI)

