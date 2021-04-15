Left Menu

UK records another 2,672 coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

Another 2,672 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,380,976, according to official figures released Thursday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], April 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 2,672 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,380,976, according to official figures released Thursday. The country also reported another 30 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,191. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 32.4 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures. Latest data have also revealed the number of people in England waiting to begin hospital treatment has risen to a new record high in February this year.

Figures from National Health Service (NHS) England showed a total of 4.7 million people were waiting for routine operations or procedures at the end of February 2021 -- the highest figure since records began in August 2007. Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of pandemic in the European continent. (ANI/Xinhua)

