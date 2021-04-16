Left Menu

Only way to end Yemen crisis is through lasting, inclusive peace, says Tirumurti

Expressing concerns about the violence in Yemen at the United Nations, India on Thursday said that the only way to end the crisis in Yemen is through lasting and inclusive peace.

ANI | New York | Updated: 16-04-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 08:54 IST
Only way to end Yemen crisis is through lasting, inclusive peace, says Tirumurti
Ambassador of India to UN, New York TS Tirumurti (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concerns about the violence in Yemen at the United Nations, India on Thursday said that the only way to end the crisis in Yemen is through lasting and inclusive peace. "We are also deeply concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing military escalation in Marib. The fighting has put the large population of Marib including more than a million internally displaced people at grave risk. We hope that the ongoing diplomatic efforts result in the fighting ending soon," said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

"We have repeatedly stated that the instability in Yemen will be exploited by terrorist groups to expand their presence in the country. While focusing on the political and military conflict, the Council must not overlook the threats posed by terrorist groups to peace and stability in the country and the region," he added. Tirumurti said that the protracted conflict and deteriorating economic situation have only exacerbated the suffering of Yemeni people.

"The humanitarian situation is dire. The famine-like condition in many governorates is expected to worsen the humanitarian crisis in the coming months. The full support of the international community is required to prevent a famine in the country," he said. Ambassador Tirumurti said the only way to end the crisis in Yemen is through lasting and inclusive peace.

"The recent diplomatic initiatives have opened a new window of opportunity. We commend the efforts by Oman in facilitating dialogue between the key stakeholders towards finding a comprehensive solution to the conflict in Yemen. We also welcome the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia for fostering peace in Yemen," he said. India supports all efforts to find an inclusive and peaceful political solution to the Yemen crisis through negotiations led and owned by the Yemeni people, the ambassador added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quess Corp acquires residual 30% stake in Conneqt for Rs 208 crore

Bengaluru-headquartered business services provider Quess Corp announced on Fridaythe acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd Conneqt for Rs 208 crore, pursuant to the Put Option notice by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.With t...

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. I have tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary prec...

India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, seco...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says March PLF Dropped By 28 Percentage Points To 21.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd MARCH CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 8.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 86.4 IN MARCH, PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 28 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 21.2 IN MARCH AIRLINE CARRIED 83,329 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021