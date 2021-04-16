Left Menu

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine 'likely' needed within 1 year, says Pfizer CEO

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccine recipients will "likely" need a third dose between six to 12 months after they're fully vaccinated and suggested vaccinations for coronavirus could be needed every year.

ANI | New York | Updated: 16-04-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 09:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccine recipients will "likely" need a third dose between six to 12 months after they're fully vaccinated and suggested vaccinations for coronavirus could be needed every year. According to The Hill, Bourla made these remarks while speaking to CNBC's Bertha Coombs at a CVS Health event that he predicts based on current data a "likely scenario" will involve the COVID-19 vaccine being administered to patients annually.

Bourla said it "remains to be seen" how often any potential additional vaccines would be provided. "A likely scenario is there will be likely a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there would be an annual revaccination," he said at the event, as cited by The Hill.

"But all of that needs to be confirmed and again the variants will play a key role," he continued and added: "It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus because they are vaccinated with high-efficacy vaccines." Earlier this month, Pfizer, along with German partner BioNTech, reported their vaccine remained 91 percent effective at least six months after the second dose.

He said the six months of data shows "extremely, extremely high" protection from COVID-19, noting that protection still "goes down by time." Health officials have previously raised the possibility that the public may need booster COVID-19 shots.

According to The Hill, Pfizer and BioNTech said earlier this year they were testing the third dose of their vaccine against the COVID-19 variants that have spread worldwide. Peter Marks, the director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said during an American Medical Association webinar that officials think protection is "probably going to last at least nine months."

"It is possible, we don't know for sure, that somewhere at nine months, a year, we may need to have boosters, but we'll get a better sense of that, probably with each month we'll get more certainty about when that might be necessary," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

