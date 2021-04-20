Left Menu

Iran reports 25,492 new COVID-19 cases, 2,286,927 in total

The Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 25,492 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,286,927.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], April 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 25,492 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,286,927. The pandemic has so far claimed 67,525 lives in Iran, up by 395 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 1,810,531 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,911 remain in intensive care units, she noted. The spokeswoman added that more than 14.61 million tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that his government is aiming to carry out national vaccination campaign. The country has been subject to the pressures and threats of an economic war and inhumane sanctions imposed by its enemy, Rouhani said, citing by of 0ficial IRNA news agency.

Iran reported its initial COVID-19 cases in February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

