UK records another 2,524 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Another 2,524 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,393,307, according to official figures released Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Another 2,524 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,393,307, according to official figures released Tuesday. The country also reported another 33 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,307. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 33 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures. Earlier Tuesday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a major move of the region's lockdown easing from Monday next week.

According to the rules, travel will be permitted between Scotland and other parts of Britain and all shops are able to reopen from Monday next week. Pubs and restaurants can also reopen, but alcohol will only be served outside. Sturgeon said as the coronavirus cases continue to fall in Scotland, she hopes that by the "deeper part of the summer", "something much more like normality" will be possible."We are hopeful, very hopeful, of seeing sustained progress," she said.

