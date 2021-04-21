Left Menu

India appointed external auditor of OPCW

Conference of State Parties of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), The Hague, selected India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) as the External Auditor of the OPCW for the three-year term starting in 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Conference of State Parties of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), The Hague, selected India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) as the External Auditor of the OPCW for the three-year term starting in 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. According to an official statement by MEA, the appointment was made through an election process at the OPCW Conference today where India received overwhelming support ahead of others to be appointed as the External Auditor.

"India's election was a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as the professionalism, high standards, experience globally and competitive bid by the CAG of India," the MEA said. India was also selected as a member of the Executive Council of the OPCW representing Asia Group for another two-year term during the OPCW Conference of State Parties. (ANI)

