Left Menu

Germany to spend on climate goals in developing countries: Merkel

Germany will increase its climate financing to developing countries by USD 4 billion by 2022, Chancellor Angela Merkel told a US-sponsored virtual climate summit on Thursday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:10 IST
Germany to spend on climate goals in developing countries: Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], April 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany will increase its climate financing to developing countries by USD 4 billion by 2022, Chancellor Angela Merkel told a US-sponsored virtual climate summit on Thursday. "As industrialized countries, we have committed ourselves to mobilize by 2020 an annual amount of $100 billion and this is to be followed up by an extension until at the very least 2025," she said.

"Germany has doubled its financing by 2022 by USD 4 billion per year and we are going to continue to contribute our fair share to this," the chancellor added. Merkel also proposed placing 30% of the global land and marine surface under protection in order to stop the loss of biodiversity around the world.

Germany aims to attain climate neutrality by 2050. As part of the EU climate drive, it hopes to emit at least 55 per cent less greenhouse gases by 2030 compared to 1990 and plans to phase out coal by 2038 by investing in green energy. It produced 46 per cent of electricity from renewables in 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical...

Pope Francis praises efforts in climate summit

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative. He ...

FACTBOX-Global climate schemes putting a price on carbon emissions

The United States, Japan and Canada announced more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a global climate summit on Thursday hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, an event meant to spur big nations to combat global warmin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021