Left Menu

No intention of peace from Taliban side, says Afghan Minister

Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Afghanistan State Minister for Peace has blamed the Taliban for the postponement of the Istanbul conference on Afghan peace which was slated to take place later this month.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:33 IST
No intention of peace from Taliban side, says Afghan Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Afghanistan State Minister for Peace has blamed the Taliban for the postponement of the Istanbul conference on Afghan peace which was slated to take place later this month. "Afghanistan side is prepared and has a will for the peace, but there is no intention of peace from the Taliban side", Naderi was quoted by Khaama Press, as he spoke in the general assembly of the parliament on Wednesday.

This comes after the Afghan peace conference scheduled for April 24 was postponed to May 4. "Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations had planned to co-convene a high-level conference in Istanbul, from 24 April to 4 May 2021, with the participation of the representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban to add momentum to the negotiations that started in Doha last September to achieve a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan," Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In view of recent developments, and after extensive consultations with the parties, it has been agreed to postpone the conference to a later date when conditions for making meaningful progress would be more favourable," the ministry added. US President Joe Biden on last Wednesday had said that the United States will start its final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Kabul respects Washington's decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by September this year, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a tweet last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League IPL. Playing in his 196th IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli achieved the feat in the 13...

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical...

Pope Francis praises efforts in climate summit

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021