Karachi: Families of missing Shias protest, Governor didn't even accept their memorandum

As authorities in Pakistan continue the persecution of minority communities- especially of Shias, families and leaders of the Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons protested at Sindh Governor House.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:35 IST
Family members of shias hold protest outside Sindh Governor House on Wednesday (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As authorities in Pakistan continue the persecution of minority communities- especially of Shias, families and leaders of the Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons protested at Sindh Governor House. Governor Imran Ismail did not come out to hear them or receive their memorandum, Dawn reported.

The families and the committee leaders lamented at the callousness by the governor. Meanwhile, children of the missing persons held a sit-in protest at the Governor House against enforced disappearance of their family members.

Dawn reported that the children along, with mothers, gathered at the main gate of Governor House and registered their protest. They raised slogans as they carried banners and placards with their demands. Ironically, Governor Ismail represents the federation of Pakistan. Protestors said the attitude of a constitutional office shows the lack of apathy by the government towards public.

They further said that they are demanding legitimate right to end the enforced disappearance of their loved ones. They lamented that the families of victims of enforced disappearance have been protesting for 20 days outside the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan but the authorities have not even bothered to address their grievances.

Earlier this year, human right activist Amjad Ayub Mirza said that the Hazara Shias in Balochistan are facing genocide at the hands of the Pakistan Army adding that Balochs have objected to the gruesome killing of miners in the region but Pakistan authorities have not paid heed to them. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan and people convicted are given the death penalty for allegedly making insensitive remarks on Islam. In the last few decades, sectarian violence has gripped Pakistan with Shia and Ahmadi believers being attacked and their shrines targetted. (ANI)

