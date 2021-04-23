Jaishankar, EU's Margrethe Vestager discuss preparation of virtual India-EU summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a discussion with Margrethe Vestager, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, on Friday on the preparations for the virtual India-EU Summit. "A warm and productive meeting with EVP of @EU_Commission @vestager. Detailed discussions on the preparation for the virtual India-EU Summit," Jaishankar tweeted.

Due to the COVID-19 surge, the 16th India-EU summit will be held virtually next month. PM Modi was slated to visit Portugal for the India-EU summit on May 8th and also France for bilateral talks and meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)