Left Menu

Australia says China-linked state deals cancelled on national interest grounds

Australia has said that a decision to cancel two deals between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was about ensuring consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:22 IST
Australia says China-linked state deals cancelled on national interest grounds
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. Image Credit: ANI

Australia has said that a decision to cancel two deals between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was about ensuring consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country. On Friday, China has dubbed Australia's decision to scrap the controversial BRI agreement with Beijing as "unreasonable and provocative", warning that this would further "damage to bilateral relations". Foreign Minister Marise Payne had vetoed two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties with Australia.

The rebuke comes hours after the Australian government announced the cancellation of the BRI agreement with China, saying it goes against its national interest. "This scheme is very focussed on Australia's national interest. It is about ensuring consistency of our foreign relations across Australia, and it is most certainly not aimed at any one country. And in fact, with the 1000 notifications that we received from the states and territories, arrangements exist with so many countries," Payne said in an interview with ABC radio according to the official transcript on Thursday.

According to Al Jazeera, the minister said that she has received a thousand notifications from Australian states about deals they have with multiple foreign governments, under a new process that gives her veto over such arrangements. On the subject of whether China was given a heads-up, Payne responded that Beijing authorities were given advanced notice.

"So, we have made advice available in both Canberra and in Beijing. And so that information was provided, yes, she said and added that Australia was committed to engaging with China, and was "asking all governments around the world to respect our government's decision-making authority". In an official order issued on Wednesday, the Scott Morrison government scrapped the agreement signed between the state government of Victoria and the National Development and Reform Commission of China, which was signed on October 8, 2018. It also cancelled a framework agreement signed between the two sides on October 23, 2019.

Payne said that the BRI deal has been cancelled under the Commonwealth's new foreign veto laws. This scheme requires the federal government to cancel agreements that states, territories, local governments and universities enter into with an overseas government if they contradict the country's national interest, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Initiated in 2013, the BRI is Xi Jinping's grand plan to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime trade networks to create new routes for China.

The Sydney Morning report said that the Morrison government and national security experts were concerned that China was using the agreement with Victoria as a propaganda win to claim the that state government had broken ranks with Australia's China policy. Moreover, they are also worried that China was using the BRI to load up poorer countries with debt and reduce Australia's influence in the region.

Sino-Australian relations have been in a downward spiral since April last year when Canberra infuriated Beijing by proposing an independent international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. Canberra has been locked in an ongoing trade war with Beijing for several months, which has seen China slapping sanctions on various Australian products.

Beijing has slapped several restrictions amounting to billions of dollars of Australian exports, including beef, barley and wine, citing dumping and other trade violations that analysts widely view as pretexts to inflict economic retaliation. China has unofficially banned Australian imports of coal, sugar, barley, lobsters, wine, copper and log timber since November 2020. It has also imposed anti-dumping duties on barley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia says declaring genocide is security matter, Baku protests

Armenias prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia after a war in Nagorno-Karabakh last year.Biden said on Saturday that the 1915...

Substantial increase in remdesivir production, allotment to states: Gowda

Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that a substantial increase has been made in overall production and allotment of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, to all states. This will make Indias fight stronger against COVI...

Bengal government makes wearing face masks mandatory in public places, directs police to take legal action against violators. PTI SCH NN NN

Bengal government makes wearing face masks mandatory in public places, directs police to take legal action against violators. PTI SCH NN NN...

Centre allocates Remdesivir supply to 19 States/UTs with high load of COVID-19 cases

The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 StatesUnion Territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases. The escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021