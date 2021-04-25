Thousands of Palestinians protest in Gaza Strip over Jerusalem clashes

Gaza [Palestine], April 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Palestinians staged mass demonstrations in all cities of the Gaza Strip in support of those Palestinians who clashed with Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem, a Sputnik correspondent reported. On Saturday, clashes between young Muslims and law enforcement officers after the evening prayer on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians across the Gaza Strip took to the streets on Saturday, raising Palestinian flags in support, according to the correspondent. The Palestine Red Crescent Society's representative, in turn, told Sputnik that 12 Palestinians were injured during the ongoing clashes.

Violent clashes in central Jerusalem and the West Bank have been ongoing for several days now. The United States and the European Union have called for restraint and responsible behavior. (ANI/Sputnik)

