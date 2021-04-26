Left Menu

US Congressman Krishnamoorthi calls on Biden to double down on shipping AstraZeneca vaccines

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Monday called on US President Joe Biden's administration to double down shipping AstraZeneca vaccine doses, oxygen concentrators to India.

Updated: 26-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:26 IST
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi calls on Biden to double down on shipping AstraZeneca vaccines
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi). Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Monday called on US President Joe Biden's administration to double down shipping AstraZeneca vaccine doses, oxygen concentrators to India. "The Biden Administration's commitment to export raw materials needed for life-saving vaccines to India is an essential first step, but we must double down by also shipping AstraZeneca vaccine doses, oxygen concentrators, and other supplies in our stockpiles not being used," tweeted Krishnamoorthi.

Krishnamoorthi, a member of the House Select Sub-committee on the coronavirus crisis, responded to the Biden Administration's commitment to immediately export raw materials to India for the purpose of manufacturing the Covishield vaccines, while renewing his call for the US to release millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in its stockpile and to immediately ship other vital materials to countries experiencing a massive spread of COVID-19. Earlier on Saturday, Krishnamoorthi had called on the Biden administration to release doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries currently experiencing massive and deadly surges in the spread of COVID-19, including India.

Welcoming the administration's commitment to export raw materials for Indian manufacturers, Krishnamoorthi cautioned, "This is no time for symbolism, half-measures, or lip service - we must act now". "In World War II, we shipped supplies to allies in need through the Lend-Lease Act to protect our collective security. This is no different - we and the rest of the world are fighting a war together, and our ability to defeat COVID-19 hinges on active American leadership," added Krishnamoorthi in his tweet.

His statement was followed by an announcement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at 12:40 pm EST on Sunday, in which he stated that, "The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India." The White House, in a readout, said: "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need. To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies. The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India."

The White House further said that to help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India. India is currently experiencing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording over three lakh cases for the past few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

