Left Menu

Taiwan President expresses solidarity with India, offers help to combat COVID-19

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed concern over the "rapid spread" of COVID-19 in India and also offered help to New Delhi to combat the pandemic.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:09 IST
Taiwan President expresses solidarity with India, offers help to combat COVID-19
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (File Image/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed concern over the "rapid spread" of COVID-19 in India and also offered help to New Delhi to combat the pandemic. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ing-wen wrote, "On behalf of all Taiwanese people, I would like to express my serious concern over the rapid spread of #COVID19 in India. Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help."

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19, countries like the US, UK, EU, France, and Germany have offered help. Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning. The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am: Official.

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am Official....

Oil spills outside China's Qingdao port after ship collision

A tanker carrying around one million barrels of oil products was involved in a collision near the Chinese port city of Qingdao, spilling oil into the Yellow Sea, Chinas Shandong Maritime Safety Administration and tanker representatives said...

French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took...

Avoid travelling to Nepal for onward journey to third countries: Indian embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021