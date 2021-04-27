Left Menu

Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra was booked on Tuesday for violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) after pictures of him attending a large iftar gathering in Peshawar went viral on social media.

Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra was booked on Tuesday for violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) after pictures of him attending a large iftar gathering in Peshawar went viral on social media. Assistant Commissioner Matni, Peshawar asked the first information report (FIR) to be registered against the minister, the owner and manager of the restaurant for flouting COVID-19 SOPs, and ordered action against them, The Express Tribune reported.

The district administration also sealed the restaurant where the gathering had taken place. The administration further stated that as per the restaurant's manager the attendees brought food with them and organised the gathering.

However, on Sunday, the provincial government announced enforcing a complete lockdown in Mardan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for seven days. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government and the district administration and police have reportedly been unable to make people strictly observe the SOPs due to a lack of coordination and planning.

Around 80 per cent people don't wear masks while going to market places and even the police does not wear masks, The Express Tribune reported. On Monday, Pakistan's total cases of COVID-19 infection crossed 800,000 mark and the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 17, 329. (ANI)

