WHO to provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) will provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and related deaths, a spokesperson of the global health body said on Tuesday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) will provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and related deaths, a spokesperson of the global health body said on Tuesday. "WHO is providing critical equipment and supplies to meet the increased needs during the current surge. 4000 oxygen concentrators will be delivered, to be provided to affected states (in India)," the organistion's spokesperson said while speaking to Sputnik.

"Over 2,600 WHO experts from various programs (polio, TB, NTD etc) have been redeployed to work with health authorities at all levels to respond to the pandemic," the spokesperson added. Various countries are providing assistance to India as it battles a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A shipment of urgently needed oxygen, medicine and equipment will be delivered over the coming days by EU member states to India through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission. The UK has said 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators will be sent to India this week. Out of these 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators arrived on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier in the day that Australia will send 500 ventilators, one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields. US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics. (ANI)

