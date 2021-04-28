Left Menu

European Parliament ratifies EU-UK trade agreement

The European Parliament on Wednesday ratified the agreement on trade and cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom in a 660-5 vote.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:03 IST
European Parliament ratifies EU-UK trade agreement
EU Flag. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels, April 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Parliament on Wednesday ratified the agreement on trade and cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom in a 660-5 vote. The document must now be approved by EU member states to enter into force officially.

The agreement on trade and cooperation was necessary for regulating relations between the UK and the bloc after the end of the post-Brexit transition period, which expired on January 1. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed the ratification of the deal.

"I warmly welcome the @Europarl_EN [EU Parliament] vote in favour of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. The TCA marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK. Faithful implementation is essential," von der Leyen tweeted. She was joined by European Council President Charles Michel, who pledged further "constructive" cooperation between Brussels and London.

"I warmly welcome the results of the vote by the @Europarl_EN on the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It marks a major step forward in #EU-#UK relations and opens a new era. The #EU will continue to work constructively with the #UK as an important friend and partner," he wrote on Twitter. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also expressed satisfaction over the approval of the document.

"Great news that the European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of our zero tariffs, zero quotas Trade and Cooperation Agreement. Now is the time to look forward to a new relationship with the EU and a more Global Britain," Johnson said in Twitter. The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, 2020, entering a transition period that lasted until December 31 the same year to give both parties time to negotiate further arrangements and tackle several sensitive topics in bilateral relations. After months of tough talks, London and Brussels managed to reach a serviceable arrangement in the nick of time, on December 24.

In the wake of the separation, the bloc immediately imposed full border controls for goods crossing the English Channel to the continent, with the UK manufacturing and fishing industries complaining that the paperwork and the delays are costing money and potential clients. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's war displaces new generation on remote river frontier

Myanmars coup has brought war back to a remote Southeast Asian frontier after 25 years, sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs. Ethnic Karen insurgents and the Myanm...

Decades on the run, 7 Italian leftist militants arrested in France

Seven Italians, on the run for decades since their conviction in Italy on terrorism charges linked to far-left militant groups, have been arrested in France, officials in Paris and Rome said on Wednesday. Italy has long sought the extraditi...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. ...

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee IOC, said on Wednesday he fully understood the decision to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and was committed to holding a safe, successful Gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021