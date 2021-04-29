Left Menu

US to become 'arsenal of COVID-19 vaccines' for world: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed that the United States will become an "arsenal of vaccination" for the rest of the world to fight COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:24 IST
US to become 'arsenal of COVID-19 vaccines' for world: Biden
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed that the United States will become an "arsenal of vaccination" for the rest of the world to fight COVID-19. But Biden during his State of the Union address said that won't happen until "every American" has access to a vaccine.

"No one nation can deal with all the crises of our time alone - from terrorism to nuclear proliferation to mass migration, cybersecurity, climate change - and as we're experiencing now, pandemics. There's no wall high enough to keep any virus away," he said."As our own vaccine supply grows to meet our needs - and we are meeting them - we will become an arsenal of vaccines for other countries - just as America was the arsenal of democracy in World War 2," the President added. The US supply of vaccines has been rapidly increasing in recent weeks, and everyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to get a shot in every state, as reported by The Hill.

The federal government has been amassing doses, growing its supply into what will likely become a surplus as the rest of the world struggles with shortages. But vaccines have not yet been authorized for younger children, and most experts don't expect that to happen until at least later this year. The Hill further reported that The U.S. has millions of unused doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in this country, and has come under increased pressure in recent days from lawmakers and public health experts to do more for other countries, particularly India, which is especially hard-hit by the virus.

The White House took initial steps last month by sending 4 million doses to Canada and Mexico. On Monday, the White House said it is working to donate up to 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines to other countries, but it will be weeks before they are ready to be shipped, given that the Food and Drug Administration is conducting safety checks on the doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blocked hashtag calling for PM's resignation by mistake, says Facebook

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday said it had temporarily blocked a hashtag calling for the Prime Ministers resignation by mistake and that it wasnt done on government orders.The development comes amid reports that social media compan...

Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected market volatility to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic.Nestes January-March underlying operating pro...

FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombiv...

Heinrich Malan joins New Zealand coaching staff for England tour

Auckland Aces head coach Heinrich Malan has been added to the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming tour of England. The short-term appointment will see Malan work as the fourth coach for the two-Test series against the hosts, alongsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021