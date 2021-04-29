Left Menu

COVID-19: Pakistan allows over-flight of EU aid plane to India

In a rare friendly gesture, Pakistan on Thursday allowed the over-flight of the European Union (EU) plane, delivering medical supplies to India to tackle COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a rare friendly gesture, Pakistan on Thursday allowed the over-flight of the European Union (EU) plane, delivering medical supplies to India to tackle COVID-19 crisis. Androulla Kaminara, the EU envoy to Pakistan thanked Islamabad for so swiftly and efficiently processing the request.

"We would like to warmly thank Pakistan for so swiftly and efficiently processing the request for over-flight of EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid plane delivering humanitarian supplies to India. Global solidarity," Ambassador Kaminara tweeted. Last week, Pakistan had offered relief and support to India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19.

"As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief and support to India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and other related items. We believe in a policy of Humanity First," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a tweet last week. EU Member States are sending shipments of urgently needed oxygen, medicine, and equipment for support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

