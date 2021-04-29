Left Menu

COVID-19: Essential medical supplies from Romania to arrive in India

In order to help India in its fight against COVID-19, an aircraft with 80 oxygen concentrators, 75 oxygen cylinders and 20 high-flow oxygen therapy equipment took off from Bucharest, Romania on Thursday and will arrive in New Delhi today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to help India in its fight against COVID-19, an aircraft with 80 oxygen concentrators, 75 oxygen cylinders and 20 high-flow oxygen therapy equipment took off from Bucharest, Romania on Thursday and will arrive in New Delhi today. The assistance was sent by Romania's Department for Emergencies, through its Foundation for Emergency Response (SMURD Foundation).

"The aircraft took off in the afternoon on April 28 from Bucharest and will arrive tonight in New Delhi," Embassy of Romania in India said in a statement. Romania has offered humanitarian assistance to India, following the request addressed to the European Union by the Indian government.

Romania expressed its solidarity and joins the European and international efforts to support India, confronted with an unprecedented circumstance due to surge in COVID-19 infections. "The support offered by my country reflects the excellent bilateral relations we have with India, through the existing Extended Partnership, signed in 2013. The medical field is one of the main domains of cooperation, with special relevance in moments of crisis, as the one we are facing now," said Romanian Ambassador to India Daniela Sezonov Tane.

She added, "Our solidarity manifested during this unprecedented critical moment for the Indian people represents another confirmation for Romania 's engagement in strengthening and extending our relation with India - a key partner for Romania and the European Union in the Indo-Pacific region, as it was underscored by the EU Council Conclusions from April 19 dedicated to a strategic approach on Indo-Pacific." According to the statement, Romanian medical supplies are amongst the first to arrive in New Delhi and will be followed by additional medical devices and equipment shipped by the other European Union Member States, within Union Civil Protection Mechanism, as part of the joint efforts of Team Europe.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania reiterates on this occasion the importance of global partnerships anchored in common values, overwhelmingly relevant in this pandemic context, for our resilience and for combating the virus. Through our support we want to contribute to the international effort to help the Indian people in need. Romanian people hearts and prayers are with the Indian people in those very difficult moments." The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

