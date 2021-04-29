Left Menu

India to inoculate citizens with Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine from next month

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma on Thursday said that India will start vaccinating its citizens with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V from next month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:20 IST
India to inoculate citizens with Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine from next month
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma on Thursday said that India will start vaccinating its citizens with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V from next month. "India will start vaccinating citizens with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine early in May," Sputnik quoted Indian Ambassador to Russia as saying.

This comes at a time when India is facing a surge in the COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. Russia's Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on April 12, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 percent of the world's population. Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. The efficacy of Sputnik V was determined to be 91.6 per cent as per a published article in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Current COVID wave is like a 'tsunami,' says TN official

The initial coronavirus wave wintessed last year was small, but the current one was like a tsunami and a pandemic of such huge proportions can be tackled only with full public cooperation, a top government official said here on Thursday.The...

Highest single-day spike of 3,040 COVID-19 cases in HP; educational institutes closed till May 10

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,040 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths as the state government extended the closure of all educational institutions till May 10 to prevent the spread of the infection. ...

Congo starts re-deployment of expiring COVID-19 vaccines to other African countries

The Democratic Republic of Congo has begun re-deploying hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to other African nations which it says it wont be able to administer before they expire at the end of June, its health minister said on Thurs...

Our warplanes can reach Iran, Israeli minister warns amid nuclear talks

An Israeli cabinet minister sharpened his countrys warnings against what it would deem a bad new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, saying war with Tehran would be sure to follow.As President Joe Biden explores a possible U.S. retu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021