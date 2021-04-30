Left Menu

China may not reach its target to vaccinate 40 pc of population by June: Experts

Although China aims to vaccinate 40 per cent of its population - 560 million people - by June, experts believe that the country may not be able to reach the target owing to shortage of vaccines and inadequate production capacity.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:00 IST
China may not reach its target to vaccinate 40 pc of population by June: Experts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Although China aims to vaccinate 40 per cent of its population - 560 million people - by June, experts believe that the country may not be able to reach the target owing to shortage of vaccines and inadequate production capacity. China has administered 243.9 million doses, having given about 4.51 million doses per day on an average since the National Health Commission (NHC) started to release a daily count, much below the requirement of 10 million doses per day needed to reach the June target, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

"From my calculation, the target looks unlikely to be reached, not even if only counting people vaccinated with just one dose, if the vaccination pace continues like this," said Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, a New York think tank. "On the supply side, the capacity cannot keep up. The vaccines need to be given to domestic use and for exports or donations, which is also lagging behind China's promises. China pledges large production capacity, but it takes time to turn capacity into output," he added

China had recently approved for market launch two vaccines by China National Biotec Group (a subsidiary of Sinopharm), one by Sinovac and one by CanSino. Zheng Zhongwei, an NHC official in charge of Covid-19 vaccine development, said Sinopharm and Sinovac could each produce 6 million doses a day, an amount Sinovac chairman Yin Weidong described as not meeting domestic demand, SCMP reported.

"Vaccines are in acute shortage in China. It's like the vaccines are produced today, administered tomorrow and have zero stock the day after tomorrow," said Yin at the Boao forum. Furthermore, Zheng Zhijie, a professor at Peking University's public health faculty, said the vaccination drive faced not only a shortage of vaccines but also a lack of public enthusiasm.

"People think we are doing very well so there is no need to take the vaccines. They worry about side-effects and communities have to work very hard to motivate people to be vaccinated," Zheng said. According to SCMP, none of the approved Chinese vaccines reported general efficacy rates higher than 80 per cent, whereas vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax delivered protection rates of around 90 per cent or above.

The immunisation gap, and therefore China's reluctance to fully open its borders, not only threatens to affect the economy but may become a political issue, says Huang. Marking a rare admission from China over the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine, the country's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month said that the efficacy of Chinese coronavirus vaccines is "not high" and they may require improvements, The Washington Post reported.

This odd acknowledgement from China CDC director George Gao comes as Beijing has distributed millions of doses to other countries even though Chinese pharmaceutical firms have not released detailed clinical trial data about their efficacy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia preparing documents to register COVID-19 vaccine for animals abroad

Moscow Russia, April 30 ANISputnik Russias Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, is preparing documents to have its Carnivac-Cov vaccine against COVID-19 for animals registered abroa...

Russia preparing documents to register COVID-19 vaccine for animals abroad

Moscow Russia, April 30 ANISputnik Russias Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, is preparing documents to have its Carnivac-Cov vaccine against COVID-19 for animals registered abroa...

Sterling slips against the dollar as investors look to BoE

The pound slipped against the dollar on Friday and held its ground versus the euro, with traders holding off major bets before the Bank of Englands policy meeting next week.Sterling was down 0.2 at 1.3922, losing ground from a nine-day high...

Lena Headey to star in HBO's Watergate series 'The White House Plumbers'

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is heading to HBO again for the networks Watergate series The White House Plumbers. Headey will join actors Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, and Justin Theroux for the limited series, coming from Veep exec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021