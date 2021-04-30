Left Menu

Russia preparing documents to register COVID-19 vaccine for animals abroad

Russia's Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, is preparing documents to have its Carnivac-Cov vaccine against COVID-19 for animals registered abroad, an adviser to Rosselkhoznadzor chief announced on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:44 IST
Russia preparing documents to register COVID-19 vaccine for animals abroad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], April 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, is preparing documents to have its Carnivac-Cov vaccine against COVID-19 for animals registered abroad, an adviser to Rosselkhoznadzor chief announced on Friday. Russia registered Carnivac-Cov, the world's first coronavirus vaccine for animals, late last month. Earlier in the day, Rosselkhoznadzor announced that the first batch of the vaccine was released in the amount of 17,000 doses.

"The dossier for vaccine registration abroad, including in the European Union, is at the stage of preparations, it will be quickly used for the registration process," Yulia Melano told reporters. Companies from Germany, Greece, Poland, Austria, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Lebanon, Iran and Argentina are showing interest in the vaccine, Melano noted.

"Around 20 organizations are ready to start talks on registration and vaccine deliveries to their countries," Melano continued. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One positive COVID-19 test on Japan luxury cruise ship; passengers disembarking

Japans Nippon Yusen said on Friday that one passenger on its luxury cruise ship Asuka II had tested positive for the coronavirus and that other passengers would be disembarking. The passengers health is stable and the person is recuperating...

UP has installed GPS devices on its tankers carrying oxygen to ensure that vehicles are moving, Centre tells SC.

UP has installed GPS devices on its tankers carrying oxygen to ensure that vehicles are moving, Centre tells SC....

AstraZeneca says on track to deliver on COVID shots as sales hit $275 mln

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine sales were 275 million in the first-quarter and it is on track to deliver 200 million doses a month from April, as better-than-expected results and a second half growth forecast boosted its shares.Chief...

Focus on weaker sections in 3rd phase vaccine drive: Baghel

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday requested the Centre to give priority to socially and economically weaker sections in vaccination against COVID-19 in the third phase when people in the 18 to 44 age group will be covered from May 1.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021