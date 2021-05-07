Left Menu

By rejecting European Parliament resolution, Pak proves its relations with TLP is 'weightier' than EU: Think Tank

By rejecting the European Parliament resolution on rising cases of blashempy law abuse in Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has conveyed that its relations with terror outfit Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) is "weightier and more invaluable" than that with the 27 democratic countries, said a European think tank.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:32 IST
By rejecting European Parliament resolution, Pak proves its relations with TLP is 'weightier' than EU: Think Tank
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By rejecting the European Parliament resolution on rising cases of blashempy law abuse in Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has conveyed that its relations with terror outfit Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) is "weightier and more invaluable" than that with the 27 democratic countries, said a European think tank. The European Parliament, in its latest session, has adopted a resolution demanding Pakistan to allow space for religious freedom and urged the EU authorities to review the General Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status for Pakistan amid the increasing number of blasphemy cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Cabinet held a meeting on May 3 on EU resolution and decided that there would be no compromise on the country's controversial blasphemy law. In January 2014, the EU granted Pakistan status under its flagship trading scheme, the GSP+.

The GSP+ provides enhanced and preferential free trade between the EU and a small list of countries that are meant to be among those developing countries with the best human rights records. "The Pakistani government in choosing to reject the European Parliament resolution has conveyed quite clearly, however, that its relationship with the TLP, an outfit that it itself has termed 'terrorist', is weightier and more invaluable than that with the 27 democratic countries that constitute the EU," European Foundation For South Asian Studies (EFSAS), said in a commentary.

The EFSAS said that the "devil-may-care attitude" to the resolution that was taken by the Pakistani government was "inconsonant with the views of a sizeable number of Pakistanis". The think tank highlighted that the Pakistani newspaper Dawn in an editorial on 2 May described the European resolution as "deeply unsettling".

The EU resolution, which was passed last month, calls on the Pakistan government to "unequivocally condemn" incitement to violence and discrimination against religious minorities in the country. It also expresses "deep concern" at the prevailing anti-French sentiment in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

The resolution has come days after members of now-outlawed Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (TLP) held violent protests after the group's leader was arrested for demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador. Member of European Parliament (MEP) Charlie Weimers of Sweden, who co-authored the resolution, in his speech during the parliament's latest session cited various incidents of members of religious minorities killed or imprisoned in Pakistan over accusations of blasphemy.

The EFSAS said that the resolution was scathing in its criticism. "It (resolution) pointed out that the highest number of accusations of blasphemy in Pakistan since 1987 took place in 2020. It urged the Government of Pakistan to 'unequivocally condemn incitement to violence and discrimination against religious minorities in the country' and put in place 'effective, procedural and institutional safeguards' to prevent the abuse of the blasphemy laws," EFSAS said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

`Maha needs Covaxin doses as 4-5 lakh people due for second shot'

Maharashtra urgently needs Covaxin doses as four to five lakh people in the state are waiting for their second shot of the vaccine, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.Only 28 lakh people in the state have been fully vaccinated -- re...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated report of World Olympic Qualifier wrestling in Sofia.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-ROWING-ARJUN-INTERVIEW Its a weird feeling in Tokyo, no atmosphere of Olymp...

US stock futures rise ahead of jobs report; Europe gains

Futures for the SP 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are higher Friday morning ahead of a highly-anticipated report on the jobs market in the US.Shares in Europe and Asia mostly rose Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street Thursday.Jobs ...

Scaling up Noida COVID hospital to 400 beds; 8.5 MT O2 tank installed: DM

Efforts are on to add more beds at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Noida, and it will soon be able to accommodate 400 patients, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Friday.An oxygen tank with a capacity of 8.5 metric ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021