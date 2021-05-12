Left Menu

US working closely with India to identify continued, emerging needs in COVID-19 crisis

Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson in a press briefing on Tuesday (local time) said that Washington is working closely with India to identify continued, emerging needs in the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:31 IST
US working closely with India to identify continued, emerging needs in COVID-19 crisis
US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price. . Image Credit: ANI

Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson in a press briefing on Tuesday (local time) said that Washington is working closely with India to identify continued, emerging needs in the COVID-19 crisis. "We're continuing to work closely with Indian officials and health experts to identify continued needs and emerging needs in this ongoing crisis," said Price.

Briefing about COVID-19 assistance to India from the US, Price stated, "United States Agency for International Development (USAID) issued a pretty comprehensive fact sheet when it comes to our aid to India in recent days. Taken together, our assistance to combat COVID-19 in India has totalled about USD 100 million in all." Giving an update on it, Price added, "There have been now six airlifts to India deployed in the course of six days. Among the supplies included in those airlifts: 20,000 courses of Remdesivir, nearly 1,500 oxygen cylinders, 550 mobile oxygen concentrators, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, nearly 2.5 million N-95 masks, a large-scale deployable oxygen concentration system, pulse oximeters, and I could go on and on. In addition, USAID immediately allocated funding to purchase locally an additional 1,000 mobile oxygen concentrators."

Price also informed that the United States Government has delivered these supplies totalling some USD 100 million, other elements have also stepped up - NGOs as well as the private sector. "We understand that the private sector to date has donated an additional USD 400 million, totalling a half-billion dollars, in assistance to India," added Price.

Moreover, "Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Special Coordinator Gayle Smith participated in calls the other week with the US-India Business Council and the Chamber of Commerce in an effort to elicit - and to elicit additional supplies from the private sector," informed the spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parks not only safe, but essential during pandemic: Drexel study

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19, according to new research from Drexel University. The study looked a...

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers' help.

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers help....

Iranian without valid documents arrested

An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.The 39-year-old Iran national wa...

Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021