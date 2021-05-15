Left Menu

Family of 11 dies after van falls into canal in Pakistan's Punjab

A family of 11 people died in an accident in Pakistan's Punjab on Friday evening after their passenger van plunged into a canal.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:19 IST
Family of 11 dies after van falls into canal in Pakistan's Punjab
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A family of 11 people died in an accident in Pakistan's Punjab on Friday evening after their passenger van plunged into a canal. The incident happened in the Sheikhupura district of the country's eastern province, Xinhua news agency reported. Out of the 11 dead, there are seven children, three women, and one man.

Soon after the incident, the Police rushed to the Mianwali Canal in Khanqah Dogran area and took out bodies from the sunk vehicle. According to the report, the family was going to Khanqah Dogran from the Gujranwala district of Punjab after meeting their relatives.

As per an eyewitness account, the accident occurred because the driver failed to control the overspeeding vehicle at the bank of the canal. According to the Chinese news agency, road accidents occur frequently in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads and badly maintained vehicles. ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Super Animal Royale, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse coming to Stadia

Google on Friday confirmed that two new games will be coming soon to the Stadia store. These include - Pixile Studios Super Animal Royale and WayForwards Shantae and the Pirates Curse.The Super Animal Royale will be free for all Stadia play...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. OpenPhil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association USGA to play in next mon...

Former speaker of Iran's parliament registers to run in next month's presidential election

The former speaker of Irans parliament, Ali Larijani, registered on Saturday to run in next months presidential election, hoping to secure backing from moderates and hardliners. The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021