Nepal reports 7,368 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily tally rise in last ten days

Nepal on Sunday reported 7,368 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count of infections in the country to 4,55,020.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Sunday reported 7,368 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count of infections in the country to 4,55,020.This is the first time in the last ten days that the number of new cases is below the 8,000 mark. The death toll in the Himalayan Nation has reached 5,001 with 145 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the Ministry of Health and Population, the Himalayan Nation has reported 6,648 recoveries. There are currently 110,263 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. Of them, 7,808 are in institutional isolation, 102,455 in home isolation, 1,313 are in ICUs and 380 are on ventilators.

Likewise, the Kathmandu Valley witnessed as many as 2,609 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Of them, 292 were detected in Bhaktapur, 436 in Lalitpur and 1,881 in Kathmandu districts. (ANI)

