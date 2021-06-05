Left Menu

2 policemen shot dead in Islamabad

Two cops were shot dead in a late-night attack on Thursday in Shams Colony area of Islamabad.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-06-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 06:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Two cops were shot dead in a late-night attack on Thursday in Shams Colony area of Islamabad. According to police, Constables Ishtiaq Ranjha and Bashir Shah, who were on a routine patrol in Shams Colony on a motorcycle, were shot dead, reported Dawn.

A senior police officer said that there were reports of firing in the area, near the Construction Technology and Training Institute on the IJ Principal Road. When a police team reached the spot they found the two police officers from Eagle Squad dead, their bodies at some distance from their motorcycle, reported Dawn.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. They also launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. According to Dawn, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Mustafa Tanweer told Dawn that police teams were examining the crime scene and looking for clues about the identity of the killers. (ANI)

