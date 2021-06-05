Left Menu

Pakistan's Punjab cabinet rejects Sindh's water stance

Pakistan's Punjab cabinet has expressed its concern over the irresponsible behaviour of the Sindh government for the sake of point-scoring on water issue.

Pakistan's Punjab cabinet has expressed its concern over the irresponsible behaviour of the Sindh government for the sake of point-scoring on the water issue. "We negate such an approach towards federating units. Punjab has always acted as an elder brother but it will not allow anyone to make a dacoity on its rights," said Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while briefing the media about the Punjab cabinet's 44th meeting's proceedings, reported The Dawn.

The tug of war between the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) members from Pakistan's Sindh and Punjab over water distribution has touched a new low over the opening of TP-link canal from the Indus at a time when the low riparian federating units are craving for water even for drinking purposes. Indus River System Authority (IRSA) authority has reviewed the water situation on May 27 after giving its new estimates under which the country will experience 17 per cent water shortages during the period from May 21 to June 10.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, approved an increase in government employees' salaries, adding that more than 7,21,000 provincial government employees serving in BS-1 to BS-19 would be given 25 per cent special allowance from June 1 this year. The cabinet approved Rs 7.1 billion for free medical facilities to the residents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions under the Universal Health Insurance Programme. It also approved many amendments including, amendment to the Punjab Board of Revenue Act 1957, amendments to the 122-year-old stamp act of 1899.

However, the Chief Minister ordered a master plan for all cities. Approval was given to exempt affordable housing projects peri-urban areas from PRA's sales tax. Extension to the contract of PFSA Director-General Muhammad Ashraf Tahir was also approved. It also approved Imran Amin as the CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority and the nomination of new members.

Similarly, an amendment to the Punjab Arms Rules, 2017 AND amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969, were also approved in the cabinet. (ANI)

